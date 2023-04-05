Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $82.61.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.