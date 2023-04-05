Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance
VBF opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
