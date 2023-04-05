Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

VBF opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Bond Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

