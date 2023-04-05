Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE IHIT opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
