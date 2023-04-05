Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE IHIT opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.