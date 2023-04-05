Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 321,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PID traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 67,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

