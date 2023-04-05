Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VKQ opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

