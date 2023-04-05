Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 279,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,942,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.