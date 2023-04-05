Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG) Trading 0% Higher

Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. 37 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Invesco Select Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Invesco Select Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Invesco Select Growth ETF (IVSG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of global companies with attractive growth outlooks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Select Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Select Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.