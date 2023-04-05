Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Stake Lessened by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMVM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $530,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $4,199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMVM opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $49.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $199.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.12.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

