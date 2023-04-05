Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $122,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

