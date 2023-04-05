Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Shares Up 7%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.22. 54,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 419% from the average session volume of 10,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Invesque Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$68.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.32.

Invesque Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.