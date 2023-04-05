Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 114,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,719,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $556.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

