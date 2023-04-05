Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95. 650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.
Ion Beam Applications Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28.
About Ion Beam Applications
Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ion Beam Applications (IOBCF)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.