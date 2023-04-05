Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95. 650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Ion Beam Applications Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems.

