IOTA Market Capitalization Achieves $624.13 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $624.13 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

