Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives $109.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPSEY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ipsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ipsen from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

IPSEY opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $32.51.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Care. The Specialty Care segment focuses on oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and rare diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

