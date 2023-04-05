IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Shares Up 0.1%

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $19.07. 7,252 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 6,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 65,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

