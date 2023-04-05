iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 144,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 54,834 shares.The stock last traded at $108.90 and had previously closed at $108.57.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares Agency Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

