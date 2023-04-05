iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Shares Down 0%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$27.80 and last traded at C$27.93. 44,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 43,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.94.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.33.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

