iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,005,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 2,092,794 shares.The stock last traded at $90.02 and had previously closed at $90.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average is $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.