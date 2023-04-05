iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 52-Week High at $303.00

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $303.00 and last traded at $302.51, with a volume of 880824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.70.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

