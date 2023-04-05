iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 142,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,689,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.88. 895,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,772,695. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average is $74.21.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
