iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 142,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,689,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.88. 895,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,772,695. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.40 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average is $74.21.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.