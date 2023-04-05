iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 165,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWC traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.17. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.67 and a 52 week high of $128.22.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.