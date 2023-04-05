iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Bank Hapoalim BM’s 7th Largest Position

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 2.4% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $90.77. 499,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $99.45.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

