iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.71

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.71 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 2240915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $545.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 402.7% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 173,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 96,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,312,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

