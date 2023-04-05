iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,125 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $71.75. 188,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,814,461. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

