iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Position Trimmed by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

