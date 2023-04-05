iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 639,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

PFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,435. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

