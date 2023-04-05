iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Cut by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.87 and its 200 day moving average is $142.40. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $163.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.