iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.85

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.85 and last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 54794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.82.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,560,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 932,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 484,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 623.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 327,549 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,804,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 200,850 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

