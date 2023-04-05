iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.76. 81,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average is $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

