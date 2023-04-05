iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Increased by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,972,000 after buying an additional 14,337,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after buying an additional 540,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,514,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after buying an additional 539,098 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,573,000 after buying an additional 698,255 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $270,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

