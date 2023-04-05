iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Cut by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

IVW opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

