iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financials ETF accounts for about 1.9% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GDS Wealth Management owned about 0.50% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.07. 54,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $84.37.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

