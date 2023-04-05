iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Holdings Raised by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

NYSEARCA IHF traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.21. The company had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.26 and a fifty-two week high of $297.30.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

