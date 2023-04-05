iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.66

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.66 and last traded at $100.41, with a volume of 129606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.16.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

