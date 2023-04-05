iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stake Raised by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 797,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,810,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.18. 223,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,284. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

