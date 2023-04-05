IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.97. 43,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 72,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of IsoEnergy from C$6.90 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cormark set a C$5.00 target price on shares of IsoEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$300.56 million, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy ( CVE:ISO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

