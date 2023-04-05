Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772,644 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.95% of Isoray worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Isoray by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isoray Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 145,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.25. Isoray, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

