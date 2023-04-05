Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Isoray shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 145,000 shares changing hands.

Isoray Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Isoray

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Isoray stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,147,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of Isoray as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

