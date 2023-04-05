IXICO (LON:IXI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.20

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.20 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.28), with a volume of 52569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.25 ($0.26).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,120.00, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

