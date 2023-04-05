Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock opened at $148.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.29.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.