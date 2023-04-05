Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 929 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 235,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3,182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $17,107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,897,000 after acquiring an additional 88,925 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.01. 132,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,334. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.78. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.89) to GBX 4,200 ($52.16) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.61) to GBX 4,500 ($55.89) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.24) to GBX 2,750 ($34.15) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

