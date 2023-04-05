Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 521.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,024 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 0.8% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,149,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,739 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 520.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 489,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,669,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,132. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

