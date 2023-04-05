Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Now Covered by Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on JANX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ JANX traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. 38,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,262. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.