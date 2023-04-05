Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Now Covered by Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JANX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JANX traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. 38,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,262. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

About Janux Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

