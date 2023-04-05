Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.08

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.