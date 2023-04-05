Jayshree Ullal Sells 13,500 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $2,236,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,577,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.86. 2,143,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,678. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

