JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.
JD Bancshares Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83.
About JD Bancshares
JD Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. JD Bank offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The firm’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits.
