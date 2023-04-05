JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

JD Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83.

About JD Bancshares

JD Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. JD Bank offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The firm’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

