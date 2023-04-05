Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Progress Software in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

PRGS opened at $55.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $59.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 70,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,967.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,318 shares of company stock worth $1,911,038. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

