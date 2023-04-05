Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.30 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $20.30 million and $150,032.13 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030120 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018377 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,556.42 or 1.00006571 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0119507 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $149,243.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

