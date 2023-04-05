Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $20.60 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $20.60 million and approximately $147,549.78 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003542 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,253.31 or 0.99891287 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0119507 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $149,243.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

