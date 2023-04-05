JOE (JOE) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

JOE (JOE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. JOE has a total market cap of $198.86 million and $33.98 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

